Governor to deliver his State of the State address on Tuesday

On Tuesday, January 25th, Governor Tate Reeves will deliver his State of the State address. The Governor will address Mississippi’s successes in the face of the pandemic and give a vision for the year ahead.

Reeves will deliver his speech at the Mississippi State Capitol located at 400 High Street in Jackson, Mississippi.

A live stream of the address will take place at 4 p.m. The stream will be available at mpboline.org/stateofthestate and archived for on-demand viewing.

Live streaming of the event will also be available on MPB’s Facebook and YouTube platforms. The address will also be available on the MPB Public Media App, available on Google Play and the App Store.