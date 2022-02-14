Board of Alderman Preview: Charging stations for electric cars, OFD report and Punkin Water

The Oxford Board of Aldermen will hold a regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. in the City Hall Courtroom. The board agenda is jam packed with important resolutions, updates and discussions that will affect the city’s future. From fire reports to plans for the Punkin Water Association, here are the highlights of the board’s meeting agenda.

Oxford Fire Department’s Annual Report for 2021

Oxford Fire Chief Joey Gardner will present the Oxford Fire Department’s annual report for 2021.

According to the OFD’s report, the department logged a total of 2,594 calls during 2021. OFD received the most calls during October with 262 calls logged and the least amount during January with 144 calls. The most calls received during the week fell on Thursday with a reported 395 and the least amount on Monday with 360 calls.

OFD’s data shows majority of calls were placed from 12 to 4 PM. Out of 2,594 calls, 571 were placed during this period of time. The city fire department receives the least amount of calls from 4 to 8 AM with 213 logged calls.

In regards to incidents, the most common incident the OFD faced were Emergency Medical Service that excluded vehicle accidents with no injury at 1,022 logged incident types out of 2,624 incidents.

To view the full reports, click below:

OFD 2021 Annual Report

OFD 2021 Annual Report 2

Let the good times roll! Oxford Police Department requests permission to approve parade permit

Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen will request permission from the Board of Aldermen to approve a parade permit for St. Peter’s Episcopal Church to host a Mardi Gras Parade on March 1 at 5:30 PM. The event will fall precisely on Fat Tuesday. According to the document, the parade will march from St. Peter’s parking, around the square and end back in St. Peter’s parking lot.

Organization for the parade will begin the day of at 5:15 PM. Organizers expect approximately 100 participants to march in the parade with a similar number of spectators.

To view the full document, click below:

St_Peters_parade_permit

Mayor to sign the TVA Electric Vehicle Fast Charger Program Agreement

It is anticipated that Mayor Robyn Tannehill will sign an agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority to bring electric vehicle charging stations to the city. The TVA Electric Vehicle Fast Charger Program Agreement.

In 2021, Oxford Utilities submitted grant requests to TVA and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to install an electric vehicle fast charging station in the city’s service territory. This program was designed to create a network of charging stations every 50 miles along major corridors of the Tennessee Valley region.

Once the agreement is signed and approved, TVA will fund up to $150,000 for two chargers, which covers three-fourths of the station’s cost. MDEQ has listed Oxford Utilities as one of 22 recipients of a $50,000 grant needed to fund the remainder of the station. The cost of the station will be minimal for Oxford Utilities and our customers.

The station is planned to be located in or near the downtown Oxford parking garage due to the fact that it’s well-lit, secure, offers restrooms and shopping options nearby. It could take anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour to fully charge an electric vehicle with fast charger.

To view the full document, click below:

Vehicle_fast_charger_agreement

Contracting professional services for Punkin Water Association and discussing its acquisition

The Oxford Board of Alderman plans to consider contracting Daniels & Associates, Inc. for professional services

required for the possible project to serve the Punkin Water Association on the city Planning Staff’s recommendation.

Professional services associated with this agreement include design, bidding and construction inspection. The engineering services for this contract are not budgeted in the current fiscal year and a budget amendment may be required at some point in the future pending progress on other projects currently budgeted.

Engineering services associated with this project will be included as part of the costs associated with the transfer of service.

To view the full document, click below:

Consider contract with David DanielsPunkin Water

To view the Oxford Board of Aldermen’s full agenda, visit www.oxfordms.net/board-of-aldermen-agenda.