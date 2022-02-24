Water Valley’s Marion Morgan, Jon Surette named to NEMFCA All-Star game

Published 10:42 am Thursday, February 24, 2022

By Jake Davis

Water Valley’s Marion Morgan (7) is tackled by Calhoun City’s Earlontae Cousins (2) during their game at Bobby Clark Field in Water Valley on Friday, September 18, 2020. The Wildcats won 40-21. (Bruce Newman)

Water Valley wide receiver Marion Morgan and kicker Jon Surette were both named to the Northeast Misssissippi Football Coaches Association All-Star game this week, joining the best high school football players in the region in one final showcase.

“Both Jon and Marion have been very productive players for us for four years, but most importantly they have led this program and we will miss them,” said Water Valley head coach Brad Embry. “They are very deserving of this reward and I know they will represent Water Valley well.”

The Blue Devils went 6-4 last season, finishing second in Region 1 to secure their fifth consecutive playoff appearance. They were unable to make it out of the first round however, falling 12-9 to Aberdeen on Nov. 5.

