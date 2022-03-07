OHS student identified as driver in accident, two other juveniles as passengers

Published 5:33 pm Monday, March 7, 2022

By Maya Martin

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department reports that Oxford High School student Jaden Taylor, 16, was identified as the driver of the car in a one-vehicle accident that claimed his life.

According to the LCSD, the department was dispatched to the scene of the accident on County Road 103 at 4 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies arrived on the scene and the driver, Taylor, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other juveniles were in the vehicle at the accident and were seen at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

One of the juveniles was later airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for injuries he sustained in the accident. The juvenile has since been released and is at home recovering.

The county sheriff’s department asks the community for continued prayers for the Taylor family in the days ahead and also for the families of the other two young people.

