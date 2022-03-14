Oxford Film Festival announces filmmaker appearances, new family film presentation

The 2022 Oxford Film Festival (In-Person on March 23-27, Virtual on Mar. 27-Apr. 3) announced the attendance of musician Suzanne Vega, who stars in Michael Tully’s Lover, Beloved, and A Love Song director Max Walker-Silverman (who will also be accepting Oxford FF’s Rising Star Award) at the film festival later this month.

They will join several filmmakers expected to make the trip to Oxford for this year’s edition on the film festival.

As previously announced, the film lineup will showcase 118 films, representing 18 countries, including 38 features (16 narrative and 22 documentary), 67 short films (narrative, documentary, LGBTQIA+, ambition and experimental, student, and Mississippi-based productions), and 13 music videos.

A robust list of special events and parties will include a Secret Screening of a work-in-progress film, and a tribute to the late Bill Luckett, a beloved Mississippi film industry stalwart and a familiar presence at the Oxford Film Festival, as well as a new family-focused presentation highlighted by a screening of Cheryl Allison’s Honk, about the internationally popular goose.

On Mar. 23-27, all screenings will be held at Malco Oxford Commons Cinema located at 206 Commonwealth Boulevard. From Mar. 27-Apr. 3, Virtual Cinema screenings will be offered via Eventive.

“The Oxford Film Festival has long been a nationally celebrated event among filmmakers and industry veterans,” said Jim Brunzell, Interim Executive Director. “This year looks to be no different based on the sheer number of filmmakers already confirmed and expected to come to Oxford and represent their films. Local film fans here in Oxford, the state of Mississippi, and nearby in Memphis, as well know that this is a destination fest where they can immerse themselves in cinema, meet and engage filmmakers and film artists, and ask them all the questions we routinely have as we exit the theater. We are thrilled to report that this year we will clearly be able to introduce our film fans to a lot of directors, writers, actors, producers, and more!”

In Michael Tully’s Lover, Beloved, Suzanne Vega reinterprets the words of outspoken author Carson McCullers in an experimental blend of film, theater, and music. Vega with join Tully in Oxford for the post screening Q&A.

On Closing Niight, A Love Song director Max Walker-Silverman will join one of the stars of his film, Dale Dickey and receive the film festival’s Rising Star Award to celebrate his stellar directing debut. Dickey was previously announced as this year’s recipient of the Oxford FF’s Breakthrough Acting Award.

The film features Dickey and Wes Studi as a couple, childhood sweethearts several years ago, who are now both widowed. They meet up at a campsite and reconnect, sharing stories, memories, and emotions during a night by a lake in the mountains.

Adding to the family friendly side of the Oxford Film Festival’s programming is the late addition of Cheryl Allison’s documentary Honk. The film is a loving and entertaining look at the unexpected relationship that developed between filmmaker Allison and a goose she happened upon in a park in Dallas, Texas.

Dumped and alone at a pond at the park, Honk spent his days dodging cars, begging for food and looking for friends. However, when Allison came across the talkative goose during the pandemic’s lock down and social distancing, this unlikely pair turned to each other for companionship.

After Allison shared videos of Honk and her interactions with him on social media, he became an overnight sensation. With close to 80K followers on Instagram, he has become a much-needed symbol of hope, friendship and love during a time of overwhelming struggle and loss for so many.

The screening will be preceded by videos from the Kid Filmmakers Camp sponsored by OxFilm and the Oxford Film Festival.

For a full list of additional filmmakers who are expected to be in attendance, participating in post-screening Q&As and meeting with Oxford film fans, please click the link to the document below:

The Oxford Film Festival would not be possible without the generous support from the following sponsors: Malco Theatres, Donna Ruth Roberts, Selig Polyscope Company, Steven & Gay Case, MaxxSouth Broadband, Panavision, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Charter Road Hospitality, Inc., Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, Kristina Carlson, Mike Overstreet Properties, Blue Clock Designs, The Isom House, Fisher Productions, LLC, Cannon Lot, Proof Beverages, The Local Voice, R & B Feder Foundation, SoLa, Taproot Audio Design, Uno Mas, The Indoor Advantage, Crossroads Animal Hospital, Regions Bank, The Lyric Oxford, Bottletree Bakery, Common Ground Coffee Bar, Deep Fried T-Shirts, McEwen’s Oxford, Moe’s Original BBQ, Oxford Gourmet & Gifts, Proud Larry’s, Square Pizza and The Blind Pig Pub.

It also would not be possible without the generous support from the following grants: Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC), the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), South Arts, Visit Mississippi and Visit Oxford.

The Oxford Film Festival/OxFilm (OXFF) will require all ticket and badge holders to show proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination regimen to enter any indoor screening or event held by OXFF.

A negative COVID-19 test result will not be accepted. Mask-wearing is mandatory for all OXFF attendees indoors.

The Oxford Film festival will continue to share updates as health guidelines evolve. For additional questions or assistance, please email info@oxfordfilmfest.com or call 877.560.3456 (FILM). To buy passes or tickets or find more information, please go to: https://www.oxfordfilmfest.com/.