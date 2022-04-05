Traffic stop near parking garage leads to arrest for possession of a weapon by felon

Published 6:59 pm Tuesday, April 5, 2022

By Maya Martin

A traffic stop conducted by the Oxford Police Department near the City Oxford Parking Garage on Sunday led to the arrest of an Oxford man for possession of a weapon by a felon.

Officers discovered a firearm in the vehicle of Deshawn Lewis, 27, of Oxford and took him into custody upon learning he was a convicted felon. Lewis was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Lewis went before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and given a $10,000 bond. It was revoked due to Lewis being out on a felony bond.

