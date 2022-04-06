Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for April 1 to April 4

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

April 1

Hannah Reid, 20. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

William Eddington, 48. Charge: DUI, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Clyde Hall, 48. Charge: Hold for Memphis. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Brianna Trest, 22. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Steven Trest, 22. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

April 2

Jackson Morgan, 19. Charge: Disorderly conduct, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Montez Vaughn, 27. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Keontah Prowell, 53. Charge: Grand larceny — warrant. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Baradras Martin, 42. Charge: Violation of protection order. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Joshua Mills, 28. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Dewey Wells, 54. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Tyrese Pegues, 21. Charge: DUI 1st, improper equipment. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Deshawn Lewis, 27. Charge: Possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

William Johnston, 19. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

April 3

Devon Cross, 21. Charge: DUI refusal, reckless driving, disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Robert McMahon, 20. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Leslie Conard, 45. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving, driving with a suspended license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Graema Farrell, 21. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

James Evans, 21. Charge: Possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Patton Beard, 21. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Nickolas Taper, 21. Charge: Burglary conspiracy, hold for investigation. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Markevous Owten, 22. Charge: Burglary conspiracy, hold for investigation. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Joshua Haney, 22. Charge: Burglary conspiracy, hold for investigation. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Marquis Haney, 26. Charge: Burglary conspiracy, hold for investigation. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Harley Griffin, 20. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Mario Harvey, 23. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Riley Cook, 26. Charge: Child abuse. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Lashetta Hickinbottom, 36. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

April 4

Jasmine Miller, 24. Charge: Family disturbance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Keith Cole, 21. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Wesley Howerton, 31. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia, hold for Metro. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Michael Bray, 39. Charge: Photographing/filming without permission. This case will be heard in Circuit court.