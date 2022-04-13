Lafayette County schools to dismiss early today

Published 11:21 am Wednesday, April 13, 2022

By Maya Martin

(Photo: Lafayette County School District)

Due to the threat of inclement weather in the region, Lafayette County Schools will dismiss at 12:30 pm today.

Oxford Schools will also dismiss early in light of the severe weather.

The National Weather Service has predicted a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Tornadoes, including some potentially strong tornadoes, very large hail and damaging winds are all possible. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will also be possible.

Car rider dismissal will begin at 12:15 pm.

Lafayette County school officials warn the public to stay safe and weather aware.

