Six Commodores named to All-District softball team

Six Lafayette High School players were named to the Region 2-5A All-District team last week after the Commodores won the district title for the second time in the past three seasons.

Shortstop Morgan Manscoe, catcher Tashika Carothers and pitcher Taylor Styers were each selected as First Team All-District by the region’s coaches, while left fielder Jordan Heuser right fielder Takiya Shaw and designated player Sara Jane Wilburn were voted Second Team All-District.

Lafayette (11-11-1, 4-1 Region 2-5A) closed the regular season on a five-game winning streak before falling to New Hope in two games in the second round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs. The Trojans went on to defeat Vicksburg in the quarterfinals and will take on Neshoba Central in the North Half championship this weekend.