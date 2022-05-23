Ruby Brown Oswalt, age 92, died peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at The Pinnacle of Oxford. The funeral will be Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Cobb officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Mrs. Oswalt graduated from Yocona High School where she played basketball. After her graduation, she continued to enjoy the sport as an avid fan of the Ole Miss Rebels. Mrs. Oswalt retired from Bell South where she worked as a telephone operator for many years. As a longtime, dedicated member of South Oxford Methodist Church, she was involved with any service opportunities that were at the church, especially when it came to helping in the kitchen. Mrs. Oswalt enjoyed shopping, eating out with friends, and participating in the Lafayette County RSVP program. She and her husband loved spending time together fishing and camping. Mrs. Oswalt was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Lodie Brown; and her beloved husband, James Woodroe Oswalt.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Pinnacle of Oxford for their compassion and excellent care.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mrs. Oswalt’s memory may be made to South Oxford Methodist Church, C/O Patricia Watts, 188 County Road 215, Oxford, MS 38655.

