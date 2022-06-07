Cole Camp tabbed as new Water Valley baseball head coach

WATER VALLEY, Miss. — Former Blue Devil and Water Valley native Cole Camp has been selected as the new head coach for the Water Valley baseball program, replacing outgoing head coach Jeb Lee who took a position at Magee High School last month.

Camp, who graduated from Water Valley High School in 2014, played baseball for two seasons at Northeast Mississippi Community College before taking a position as an assistant baseball coach and biology teacher for the Blue Devils in 2020

“I want to thank my family, my fiancé, the school district and most importantly God for blessing me with this opportunity to be the head baseball coach in my hometown and the school district I grew up in,” Camp said. “It’s a great day to be a Blue Devil.”

Water Valley athletics director Brady Embry said he’s developed a good relationship with Camp, and is excited to bring a dynamic young face to a program with a long history of success.

“I’ve been around Cole and I’ve just been very impressed with his ability to teach, whether it’s in the classroom, on the football field or on the baseball field,” Embry said. “That’s what coaching is—it’s teaching.”

Camp replaces outgoing head coach Jeb Lee, who departed from the program late last month after six successful seasons at the helm of the Blue Devils.

Lee took a position as the head baseball coach at Magee High School in his native Simpson County.

Embry said that he is looking forward to seeing Camp putting his stamp on the program and imprinting a new level of grit and toughness.

“We have a good baseball program at Water Valley and I’m just looking forward to seeing him put his fingerprint on it,” said Embry. “Every baseball coach is a little bit different. I’m sure Cole will bring his work ethic and toughness and instill that in our program. We’re looking forward to the years to come.”