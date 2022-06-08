Victim in University Avenue shooting confirmed to be Delta Dog employee

The victim of a shooting near the 2000 block of University Avenue has been confirmed to be an employee of Delta Dog, a luxury dog grooming and boarding service in Oxford.

At around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Oxford Police Department reported that a shooting had occurred in the area with one victim sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a statement from Delta Dog, at approximately 10:45 a.m. one of the service’s team members was getting in their car located in the rear lot behind the building. Reportedly, an individual on the neighboring property was shooting a gun and injured the team member, clarifying that the shooting did not take place inside the business.

A name of the victim has not been released.

Delta Dog confirmed that no other staff members, customers or dogs were harmed and that business is back open.

“Our staff and local law enforcement did an excellent job responding to the incident,” the statement reads. “The threat has been resolved and our team member is expected to make a speedy and full recovery. Thank you for all your concern and patience while all businesses were under lock down until the situation was handled.”

Local law enforcement currently has two persons of interest in custody after a shooting in the 2000 block of University Avenue, one of whom has developed into an official suspect and formal charges are forthcoming.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.