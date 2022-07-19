OPD, UPD partner with FBI and Attorney General in search for missing UM student

Published 4:26 pm Tuesday, July 19, 2022

By Maya Martin

Jimmie “Jay” Lee, 20, was last seen leaving Campus Walks Apartment complex on Friday. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to his being found.

The Oxford Police Department and University Police Department have partnered with the Oxford Field Office of the FBI and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office for additional resources and assistance in the search for missing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

Jimmie “Jay” Lee, 20, was last seen leaving Campus Walks Apartments at 5:58 a.m. on July 8 wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold sleeping cap and gray slippers.

His vehicle was recovered Monday from a local towing company that had removed the car from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Police believe Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails at the time of his disappearance.

He is described as being 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black and blonde hair and brown eyes. 

The joint investigation is ongoing. The OPD asks the public for any tips, information, potential persons of interest or any other information that will lead to the whereabouts of Lee.

As of July 19th, officers are continuing to follow up on all tips, reviewing data from returned digital warrants, awaiting numerous other digital warrants, conducting area searches, and obtaining and reviewing additional video footage.

The OPD said it will continue to update as developments occur.

Please contact OPD at 662-232-2400, UPD at 662-915-7234, and CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8477, or you can direct message us on any of our social media accounts. Information and tips also can be shared via social media: Facebook: @OxfordMSPolice or @OleMissPolice or Twitter: @OxfordPolice or @OleMissPolice.

CrimeStoppers has pledged $1,000 for anyone with information that leads to Lee being found.

