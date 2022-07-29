First day of school begins Aug. 1: What do parents need to know?

The first day of school for both the Lafayette County and Oxford school districts is Aug. 1. Read to find out what you will need to know before your child goes back to school.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Block schedules for LMS & LHS

Lafayette County School District is introducing block schedules for middle school, grades 7 and 8, and high school students. Block schedules replace the traditional school schedule and will allow for longer class periods that meet fewer times a week.

Updated Bus Routes

Also, Lafayette County Schools has updated its bus route list for the 2022-2023 school year. The list features 40 different buses with 40 different routes around the county. To view the full list of bus routes, click here or visit the Lafayette County School Districts @LafCoDistrict on Facebook or @LafCo_Distrcit on Twitter.

Lafayette County Schools Superintendent Jay Foster said traffic will get congested in the mornings and afternoons and asks for the public’s patience.

“It’s always a busy time when we have students back on campus or parent drop-offs,” said Foster. “It’s probably a good idea to avoid Highway 334 and that area because it gets really congested but it usually works its way out.”

Paid Lunch & Prices for LCSD students

Beginning in August 2022, lunch will no longer be free in all public schools unless the student qualifies for free lunch. Free lunch for all students began as a program during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now prices are being reintroduced.

At LCSD, paid breakfast for students will be $1.75 and lunch will be $2.75. Reduced prices will be $0.30 for breakfast and $0.40 for lunch.

Adults will pay $2.75 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch.

For a child to qualify for free or reduced lunch, parents must fill out an application that can be obtained online or on the school website at www.GoCommodores.org. Lunch menus will be posted on the school website, in the nutrition office and in all classrooms.

First Board Meeting on the First

To witness the decisions being made about the school district, attend the first Board of Trustees meeting of the school year on Aug. 1.

The Lafayette County Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the board room of the Superintendent’s Office. To view the meeting agenda, visit the Lafayette County School District’ School Board page at www.GoCommodores.org/Our_District/School_Board/Board_Meetings.

OXFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Elementary Grades Realignment

In January, the Oxford School District Board of Trustees approved changes to campus alignments on Monday in order to provide a more effective transition for young students and address growing enrollment rates.

Pre-kindergarten students will go to the old Oxford Elementary School at 1637 Highway 30 East, while kindergarten and first-grade students will now go to Bramlett Elementary at 225 Bramlett Boulevard.

Second and third graders will attend Della Davidson Elementary at 209 Commonwealth Boulevard, fourth and fifth graders will go to Central Elementary at 409 Washington Avenue, while Oxford Intermediate School, located at 501 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, will serve only sixth graders.

Bus Routes, Pickups and Drop-offs

For bus routes for Oxford students, the Oxford School District offers parents and guardians a way to search for bus routes at www.OxfordSD.org/Page/160.

If a child needs to be picked up or dropped off at an address different from your home, you must verify your identity and come in person to the OSD Transportation Department located at 26 County Road 1032. Bring a valid driver’s license when you come. The transportation office is open on weekdays from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Registration must be completed before bus routes are assigned. To register, visit www.OxfordSD.org/Registration. For any questions or changes, contact the OSD Transportation Department at (662) 234-3541.

OSD is instating new pickup and drop-off procedures for students attending Bramlett Elementary (Kindergarten and 1st Grade). Due to construction, there will be no walkers this school year.

OSD’s Lead SRO Zach Anderson said parents used to use parking spaces along Jefferson Avenue to park and drop their children off. However, those parking spaces will no be used to

“These parking spots are now going to be utilized for teacher parking due to ongoing construction in the area,” said Anderson, during a video press release.

During arrival times from 7 to 7:40 a.m., an OPD officer will be working to move the OSD buses out, not to assist the walkers. The officer will relocate once all the buses have exited.

Bramlett’s entrance will have two lanes, going in the same direction, used for pickup and drop-off. If car riders arrive while buses are arriving on the other side of the school, they will be directed to exit down the hill. If buses are gone, an OPD officer will direct them to exit right or left.

Paid Lunch & Prices for OSD students

Breakfast will continue to be free for all students whereas paid student lunch will be $3.00 and reduced student lunch $0.40.

Adults will pay $1.75 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch.

For a child to qualify for free or reduced lunch, parents must fill out an application that can be obtained online or on the school website at www.OxfordSD.org. Lunch menus will be posted on the school website, in the nutrition office and in all classrooms.

Attend the First Board Meeting of the School Year

A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of Oxford School District will be held Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room located on 1637 Highway 30 East. To view the meeting agenda, visit the Oxford Schools Board of Trustees page at www.OxfordSD.org/Domain/3.