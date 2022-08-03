Colonnade Crossing solves most of water capacity issues, receives city’s OK

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a request of the final plat for Phase 2 of Colonnade Crossing, an 88-acre, 22-lot development commercial subdivision west of Park Drive and across Molly Barr Road.

The Colonnade Crossing – Phase 2 is zoned for the Suburban Corridor and will be located on the northwest corner of Concordia Avenue and Bainbridge Street, north of MS Highway 30. Property owner MFM Development is proposing to build an athletic facility with a gym and office space on the site.

At the May 9th Planning Commission meeting, the Commission unanimously recommended approval of the request for Final Plat for Phase 2.

At the Planning Commission meeting, Commissioners were made aware of water capacity issues on the development site. Water was intended to be provided to the site from two connections on Molly Barr, however, those connections are tied into a pressure-boosted zone that serves the Oxford Commons.

Before the project developers could receive approval from the city Aldermen, they had to complete an analysis of the water model for the site to ensure the connection wouldn’t compromise buildings on the Oxford Commons.

According to a memorandum on the final plat approval, the water model analysis has been completed and developers are working to fix an existing six-inch line. Developers may also have to make a connection with a twelve-inch main so the development has sufficient supply.

The conditions tacked onto the Board of Aldermen’s approval of the final plat require developers to provide a copy of the covenants for the subdivision to the Planning Department prior to permitting and that the Mississippi Department of Transportation approves access to Highway 30 upon completion of all improvements required by MDOT.

These two conditions were among the six conditions required by the Planning Commission for the Colonnade Crossing Development in the May 9th meeting.

A second pressure booster station is also required to ensure adequate pressure at Oxford Commons following the full build-out of this development but the City currently has plans underway to complete that project independently.