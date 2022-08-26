Familiar faces line Water Valley’s road to Hattiesburg

Water Valley will face a lot of familiar faces this season as they start their journey to Hattiesburg.

The non-district schedule will kick off on Friday, when Water Valley opens the season against Independence. The non-district part of the schedule will feature class 4A runner-up and rival Senatobia on Sept. 3. The Blue Devil non-district schedule also includes class 3A dark horse Winona on Sept. 23 and class 2A opponents Calhoun City and Bruce.

“Scheduling is tough, and it’s a tough schedule, so we will be prepared for region play when we get there,” said Water Valley coach Brad Embry.

Water Valley will return to Region 1-3A in 2022. The Blue Devils finished runner-up in the division behind Kossuth before falling to Region 4-3A opponent Aberdeen in the first round.

Kossuth is the odds-on favorite to win the region again and a top team in 3A that could bring home a championship in November. The Blue Devils will have to navigate past the Aggies on Oct. 21.

The Blue Devils will also have to navigate road games at Mantachie and Booneville.

“Our region is tough. We have some historically good football programs in it. You have Kossuth, who is ranked top 5 in the state in 3A. They are a really good team, with a lot of returning players. Booneville is always going to be good. Even Mantachie and Alcorn Central were tough outs last year because they played from the 1st quarter to the 4th quarter. There isn’t an easy game or off weekend on the schedule in region play,” said Embry.

If the Blue Devils make playoffs, the north half will be filled with class 3A contenders in former region rival North Panola, Amory, and Noxubee county.