Water Valley offense rolls over Independence

WATER VALLEY- Water Valley opens the 2022 season with a bang defeating Independence 47-26. The Blue Devils used big plays in the air and on the ground to keep the Wildcats off balance all night.

“Our big plays were set up well by our running game. We used the running game to set those up and allowed play action to hit those plays and give a lot of credit to them. Give a lot of credit to our offensive line. They were the key tonight. They pounded and grinded all night,” said Water Valley coach Brad Embry.

Water Valley scored the first points of the game when Que Carothers ran a punt for 72 yards. The Wildcats would take advantage of a Blue Devil muffed point and score on a Qb keeper to take an 8-7 lead after the two-point conversion. The first half was highlighted by CJ Telford’s 70 yard touchdown pass to Eli White to make the score 21-7. Telford also added a rushing score on a QB keeper. The Wildcats would score on a 20-yard rush before the half to cut the score to 21-14.

The second half started shaky for the Blue Devils when the opening kick of the half was muffed and recovered by the Wildcats in Blue Devil territory. The Blue Devil defense would force the Wildcats to go four and out to set up the offense in excellent field position.

The Blue Devils would use the field position to score on a 32-yard run by Brayden Buford. Jaden Morgan would force a Blue Devil interception and later score on a 3-yard scamper to make the score 34-14. The Wildcats would add two more scores in the game on a ten and 4-yard rushing score. Telford would connect with Saveon Freeman and Eli White again on 12 and 27-yard touchdown passes, respectively, to put the game away after a fumble recovery

by Anthony Butler on the kickoff.

The Blue Devils had three touchdowns called back tonight due to holding or blocking the back penalties on the offense. Two of the scoring plays that were called back were another 70-yard punt return by Carothers and a 66-yard pass from Telford to White.

“I thought we had a pretty good effort, and we were in pretty good condition for it being the first game. We had a couple go down with cramps, but it’s cramp season. Overall, I thought it was a good night and we will work this week to get better,” said Embry

Independence falls to (0-1) this season. The Wildcats return to action against Coahoma County

next week. Water Valley( 1-0) will return to action next week as they travel to face last year’s class 4A runner-up, Senatobia. Senatobia (0-1) is under first-year head coach Carter Norris, a former Lafayette Commodore assistant coach. Water Valley lost to Senatobia 42-17 last season.