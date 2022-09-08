Water Valley thrashes Bruce 39-6 to get back in win column

Water Valley used a potent first-half attack to overpower the Bruce Trojans en route to a 39-6 bounce-back victory on Thursday following last week’s loss to Senatobia.

The Blue Devils started the scoring with a two-yard rush by Jaden Morgan to make the score 6-0. They scored again on a 71-yard touchdown pass from CJ Telford to Que Carothers before Telford added yet another score on an 85-yard rushing touchdown that extended the lead to 20-0.

Brayden Buford capped off the offensive scoring in the first half with a 46-yard rushing score. The Water Valley offense racked up 280 yards of total offense in the first half.

“We did some things right, and it is what you’re supposed to do in this game. I thought our energy level was down to start with, but we got to get over that. We are not talented enough to come out like that at the start of the game and win no matter who we play,” said Water Valley (2-1) coach Brad Embry.

The Blue Devil defense also added a touchdown in the first half on a blocked punt recovered by Quinton Cox in the end zone that extended the score to 33-0. Walker Tedford added an interception on fourth down to close the half.

In the second half, the game was played with a running clock. The Water Valley offense ran the ball with freshman Zay Bradford—who rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown in the second half. Blue Devil quarterback Tyler Richardson would complete an 8-yard pass to Anthony Butler to round out the offensive scoring output.

The Bruce Trojans(1-2) got on the board in the second half when Korie Edmonds ran in for a 71-yard touchdown. The Water Valley defense remained strong however, forcing a turnover on downs as a Will Embry sack sealed the game for the Blue Devils.

“I’m proud of them, we got a win, and a win is always good. We just have to keep working. We got to keep getting better and learn to get better every day. It is a long season, and we just got to work every day to get better; we did that a couple of days this week, and it worked out for us this week,” said Embry.

Water Valley returns to action on Sept. 16 as they host the Calhoun City Wildcats. The Blue Devils traveled to the boneyard last year and defeated the Wildcats 21-20. The Bruce Trojans will travel to Pontotoc to face the South Pontotoc Cougars.