Baptist North Mississippi’s pulmonary program certified by leading cardiovascular and pulmonary organization

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi’s pulmonary rehabilitation program was recently certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, in recognition of the hospital’s commitment to enhancing standards of patient care.

To earn accreditation, Baptist North Mississippi’s rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices.

“The certification from American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation is a testament to the high-quality care of our pulmonary rehab program,” said Bill Henning, administrator and CEO of Baptist North Mississippi. “Our health care providers and colleagues at Baptist North Mississippi work diligently to provide advanced care for patients.”

AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-reviewed accreditation process that assesses a program’s adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. The certification is valid for three years.

Pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with pulmonary problems (e.g., chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, respiratory symptoms) recover faster and live healthier. Programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.