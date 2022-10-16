Police arrest suspect in death of an Ole Miss student; search continues for second suspect

One of two suspects in the death of an Ole Miss student has been arrested.

Oxford Police issued at statement at 8:45 p.m. saying that two suspects have been identified in the fatal incident early Sunday that also left a University of Mississippi co-ed hospitalized with critical injuries.

“We have identified the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tennessee.

“Moments ago in Shelby County, Tennessee, Holland was taken into custody for accessory after the fact and will face extradition back to Oxford,” OPD said in a statement.

The search for Rokitka continues.

“We are working actively with local, state, and federal officials to bring Rokitka into custody. He is driving a Toyota Tundra with Tennessee license plate number 0J76U6,” OPD said. “If anyone has information on his location they are to contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.”

Two students were found in the parking lot behind City Hall shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, suffering from injuries from an apparent hit-and-run accident. Walker Allen Fielder, 21, of Madison, died as a result of those injuries. He was an active member of Sigma Chi fraternity and was pursuing a B.B.A. in Finance The female victim was transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis with critical injuries and has not been publicly identified.