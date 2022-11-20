Judkins sets single-season rushing record in loss to Arkansas

Published 11:30 am Sunday, November 20, 2022

By Jake Davis

Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs against Alabama Crimson Tide at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, November 12, 2022. ©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins reached another significant milestone on Saturday as he broke the program record for rushing yards in a single season a week after topping the school’s single-season rushing touchdown leaderboard in a loss to Alabama.

The freshman from Pike Road, Alabama entered Saturday’s contest against Arkansas needing 142 yards to eclipse Kayo Dottley’s all-time mark of 1,312 yards set in 1949, and he broke the 73-year old record with a 60-yard run late in the third quarter that set up the Rebels’ first touchdown of the night.

Judkins finished with 214 yards and a touchdown in the 42-27 defeat, giving him 1,385 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season.

He will have a chance to build on those records on Thursday when Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State in the 119th edition of the Egg Bowl.

More Ole Miss Sports

Second-half run lifts men’s basketball over UT Martin, 72-68

Ole Miss Volleyball falls to Georgia 1-3

No. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas: how to watch Saturday’s contest

Record-breaking first half leads Ole Miss Women’s Basketball over Southern Miss, 92-46

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...