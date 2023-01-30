Lafayette girls downed by Saltillo in North Half final Published 11:25 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

The Lafayette girls’ soccer team saw their season come to a close Monday as they were defeated 3-2 by Region 1-5A rival Saltillo in an overtime thriller.

The Lady Commodores (17-4-1, 3-1 Region 1-5A) struggled to settle into the match as they contended with a wet, muddy playing field that turned the game into more of a chaotic brawl than a soccer match.

The Tigers had no problem adjusting to the slick playing surface however, striking for two goals in the first five minutes of the match to take an early lead.

Lafayette appeared to be headed to the break with a two-goal deficit, but sophomore Caroline Perkins found the back of the net in the closing seconds of the half to narrow the gap to just one.

The Lady ‘Dores took advantage of the late momentum swing, adding another goal midway through the second half as junior Madelyn Ahmed redirected a cross from fellow junior Lillie Grace McCutchen into the back of the net to even the score at two a piece.

The deadlock persisted through the end of regulation and the first overtime period before disaster struck for the ‘Dores.

With seven minutes remaining in the second overtime period, Saltillo launched a cross into the box that deflected off a Lafayette defender and into the goal.

The Lady Commodores were unable to get the goal back, falling 3-2 in their fifth consecutive North Half championship game.