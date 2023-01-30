Lafayette’s Radley Hill commits to Rhodes College

Published 5:00 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

By Jake Davis

Lafayette defensive end Radley Hill (33) tackles West Point's Kahnen Daniels (2) in the Commodores' 59-35 loss to the Green Wave in Oxford on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (Claire Anne Pugh/CMG)

Lafayette defensive end Radley Hill announced his intentions to continue his academic and athletic career at Rhodes College this weekend.

The senior two-sport athlete made the announcement on social media Sunday evening, posting a letter thanking his parents and coaches for helping him along his journey.

“I want to thank God first, because without him nothing else would matter,” Hill wrote on Twitter. “Secondly, I want to thank my parents and the rest of my family, because without them I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Finally I want to thank all of the coaches I have had over the course of my career because without them I wouldn’t be the player or athlete I am today. With that being said I can’t wait to get to work playing football at Rhodes and starting my career serving this great nation in the Navy with the ROTC at Rhodes College.”

Hill played a crucial role for the Commodores’ defense this season, serving as an experienced leader for a unit filled with underclassmen and first-year starters. He recorded 33 tackles, including six for loss, to go along with two sacks.

His strong performance earned him First Team All-Region 1-5A honors along with fellow defensive players Kylan Egerson and D.J. Burnett.

A talented slugger and southpaw pitcher on the diamond, Hill is also expected to be a key contributor to the Commodores’ baseball team this Spring after earning All-Region honors as a junior last season.

