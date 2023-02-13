Lafayette hoops teams earn playoff bids on final day of region tournament Published 10:30 am Monday, February 13, 2023

The Lafayette boys’ and girls’ basketball teams each secured playoff spots on Friday as they defeated Greenville on the final day of the Region 2-5A tournament.

The Lady Commodores (21-6, 6-0 Region 2-5A) cruised to a 46-21 victory over the Honeybees to claim the region championship as they won their 11th game in their last 12 outings.

Senior guard Mariah Reed-Jones was named tournament MVP following the victory, with juniors Harmony Jackson and Madison Smith also taking home All-Region honors.

The Lady ‘Dores will receive a bye in the first round of the playoffs before hosting the winner of Monday night’s contest between Neshoba Central and Columbus.

The Commodores (5-22, 0-6, Region 2-5A) pulled off a huge upset as they defeated the Hornets 55-48 in the tournament’s consolation game to earn their first playoff berth since 2018.

They face a difficult task ahead of them in round one of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs as they travel to Vicksburg on Tuesday to take on the Region 4-5A champion Gators.