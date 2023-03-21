Lafayette’s Harmony Jackson named North/South game Offensive MVP

Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

By Jake Davis

Lafayette forward Harmony Jackson (24) rises for a layup attempt in the Lady 'Dores' 50-48 victory over Holmes County Central in the quarterfinals of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs in Fulton on Saturday. (Rhina Muñoz/CMG)

Lafayette junior Harmony Jackson took home Offensive MVP honors at the 2023 Mississippi Association of Coaches North/South All-Star Game at A.E. Wood Coliseum in Clinton on Saturday.

The talented forward recorded a team-high 10 points on 5-7 shooting from the field to earn the award. She also collected six rebounds, dished out two assists and recorded two steals and a block in a strong all-around performance.

“She dominated the boards and played hard on defense. She did the little things well like picking off passes and blocking out, which gave her an advantage on getting rebounds and scoring,” said head coach Shayne Linzy. “Harmony’s performance was not surprising to me at all because she is such a gifted athlete.”

Jackson’s appearance in the contest marked the second consecutive season that Lafayette has sent a player to the annual All-Star game after Mariah Reed-Jones was selected to participate in the 2022 contest.

