Lafayette’s Mariah Reed-Jones commits to Northwest

Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

By Jake Davis

Lafayette's Mariah Reed-Jones (center) poses for a photo with her family after signing with Northwest Community College on Wednesday. (Commodore Media Group)

Lafayette point guard Mariah Reed-Jones made her collegiate commitment official Wednesday when she put pen to paper on an agreement to continue her academic and athletic career at Northwest Community College.

The senior led the Lady Commodores in points (15.1), assists (3.3), steals (2.8) and blocks (1.2) this season while shooting 40% from the field.

“Mariah’s leadership skills have grown and matured over the past few years. The younger players have seen how hard she has worked before, during, and after practice to fine-tune her talents, allowing her to continue her career at Northwest,” said head coach Shayne Linzy.

Linzy spoke highly of his star guard’s work ethic and relentless desire to win, praising her dedication to the game on and off the floor.

“One of the greatest attributes we have seen from her this year is her desire to help her team continue their journey in the playoffs through her relentless efforts during every game,” he said. “She has always brought excitement to our games with her incredible basketball abilities and we will miss her presence on and off the court.”

