Severe weather set to hit Lafayette County once again Published 10:00 am Friday, March 31, 2023

After a brief reprieve there is more severe weather in the forecast for Lafayette County this weekend as the National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis announced a moderate risk of severe storms in the region.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit North Mississippi and West Tennessee Friday morning and early afternoon before a cold front moves in later in the day.

The forecast includes wind gusts of 70 miles per hour or more, ping-pong sized hail, strong tornados and the possibility of flash flooding.

New Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook. Please stay weather aware! pic.twitter.com/oDbRz8Ytf5 — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 31, 2023

A NWS spokesperson said that “a severe weather event is likely this afternoon and evening across the Mid-South. Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes (a few strong and long-tracked) are expected as storms move from west to east across the region.”

The NWS urged people living in affected areas to monitor the weather and ensure that they stay up-to-date on alerts with tornado warnings and watches expected.

More information will be provided throughout the weekend as the storms continue to roll into the county.