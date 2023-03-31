Severe weather set to hit Lafayette County once again
Published 10:00 am Friday, March 31, 2023
After a brief reprieve there is more severe weather in the forecast for Lafayette County this weekend as the National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis announced a moderate risk of severe storms in the region.
Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit North Mississippi and West Tennessee Friday morning and early afternoon before a cold front moves in later in the day.
The forecast includes wind gusts of 70 miles per hour or more, ping-pong sized hail, strong tornados and the possibility of flash flooding.
New Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook. Please stay weather aware! pic.twitter.com/oDbRz8Ytf5
— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 31, 2023
A NWS spokesperson said that “a severe weather event is likely this afternoon and evening across the Mid-South. Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes (a few strong and long-tracked) are expected as storms move from west to east across the region.”
The NWS urged people living in affected areas to monitor the weather and ensure that they stay up-to-date on alerts with tornado warnings and watches expected.
When you receive a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately! Here are some good sheltering guidelines to follow. #arwx #mowx #mswx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/gpilnr5y3C
— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 31, 2023
More information will be provided throughout the weekend as the storms continue to roll into the county.