Frye’s walk-off big fly pushes Lafayette past Grenada Published 12:25 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Get out the rye bread and the mustard Grandma, it’s grand salami time!

Ok, maybe Dave Niehaus wasn’t on the call for Lafayette’s walk-off victory over Grenada Tuesday, but the Lady Commodores did their best to honor the Hall of Fame broadcaster’s signature catchphrase as junior Zoie Frye blasted a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to give the ‘Dores a 6-3 victory.

Lafayette trailed 3-2 heading into the final frame, but immediately got the tying run on base as senior Morgan Manscoe led off the inning with a single to left.

Email newsletter signup

Junior Tashika Carothers followed that up with a base knock of her own, lofting a soft liner into the gap in left-center that would have put two on with no outs if not for a poor baserunning decision that resulted in the first out of the inning.

With a runner on first and one out, the Lady ‘Dores recorded two more base knocks to load the bases before sophomore Zanieya Booker bounced into a fielder’s choice for the second out of the inning.

Now with two outs and the bases juiced, Frye stepped into the batter’s box as the last chance for Lafayette.

The junior infielder stepped confidently into the batter’s box but quickly found herself in hot water after falling into a 1-2 count.

Unfazed and aggressive as ever, Frye continued to swing away as she fouled off two more pitches before finally barreling one up, blasting the ball over the wall in left-center to give the Lady Commodores a walk-off victory.

Lafayette improved to 13-10 with the victory and now turns their attention to Greenville as they close out their region schedule against the Hornets on Thursday before finishing out the regular season with a pair of games against Pontotoc and Oxford.