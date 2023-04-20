Lafayette advances to fifth consecutive state title game Published 11:01 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

Lafayette tennis secured their fifth consecutive trip to the state title game on Wednesday as they defeated rival Saltillo 7-0 to clinch the North Half championship.

The Commodores took care of business early, wrapping up six of their seven matches in straight sets before going to a tiebreaker in the mixed doubles match.

Freshman Jenna Lampton stole the show for Lafayette however as she swept her girls’ singles match against Brianna White (6-0, 6-0).

The Commodores will take on South Half champion Brookhaven in the state championship match at the FNC Tennis Center at Stone Park on Monday as they seek their fourth state title in the last five seasons.

The contest will mark the first postseason matchup between the two schools since the state championship match in 2021, when Lafayette defeated the Panthers 6-1 to claim their second title in three seasons.

The Commodores will take on the Panthers at 1 p.m. following the conclusion of the Class 4A championship match.