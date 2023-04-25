Hill, Robinson named Region 2-5A Co-Pitchers of the Year Published 11:47 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Lafayette baseball took home some regular season accolades this week as seniors Noah Robinson and Radley Hill headlined a list of eight Commodores on the All-Region 2-5A team.

Hill and Robinson were named Co-Pitchers of the Year after combining to give up just 13 runs in 79 1/3 innings.

Robinson posted a team-best 0.85 ERA in the regular season, racking up 47 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .124 batting average.

Hill was equally effective, recording a 1.47 ERA in 38 innings while striking out 44 batters.

The star-studded 1-2 punch guided Lafayette to a perfect 9-0 record in region play as they tore through the district with dominant pitching and timely hitting.

The Commodores outscored district opponents 110-21 this season, compiling a 13-game winning streak as they head into the final game of the regular season against Lewisburg on Tuesday.

A driving force behind the run has been their suddenly red-hot hitting, which appeared to be a weak point for the team before they caught fire in region play to the tune of 12.2 runs per game.

Brody Breithaupt, Carter Newman and Houston Morgan each caught fire for the ‘Dores in region play, elevating their games to new heights to earn All-Region selections.

Breithaupt was a consistent presence at the top of the lineup all season, posting a .397 batting average and a .985 OPS in 87 plate appearances.

He led the Commodores in hits (31), singles (25), RBIs (20) and runs scored (22) while also serving as a consistent defensive presence at the hot corner for a team that struggled to make routine plays in the field at times this season.

Newman also did some of his best work in region play, raising his season average to .359 as he led the team in slugging percentage (.594), doubles (6) and home runs (3).

The sure-handed backstop was also one of just two Commodores to post an OPS over 1.00 for the season as he clocked in at 1.105.

Morgan took perhaps the biggest leap of any Commodore this season, posting a team-high .413 batting average in 20 games after registering just 11 at-bats last year.

The junior infielder showcased his impressive vision and discipline at the plate as he led the team in on-base percentage (.550) and OPS (1.115) in 61 plate appearances.

The trio of position players was joined on the All-Area team by junior Aleck Farmer and seniors Slayden Mooneyham and Everett Thompson.

Farmer established himself as a go-to arm out of the bullpen early in the season as he recorded a 1.25 ERA in 22 1/3 innings of work while striking out 24 batters.

Mooneyham put together a career year at the plate in his last season in a Commodore uniform, posting a .308 batting average in 49 plate appearances while racking up 13 RBIs and crossing the plate 14 times himself.

Thompson got it done at the plate and on the mound for Lafayette this season, compiling a 2.57 ERA in 30 innings while posting a solid .286 batting average in 83 plate appearances.

The two-way star led the team in walks (19) and stolen bases (14) as he kept opponents honest all season with his heads-up play on the basepaths.

The Commodores close out their regular season on the road against Lewisburg on Tuesday before kicking off their postseason next week against the winner of this weekend’s series between Jim Hill and Canton.