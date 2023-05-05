Lafayette advances to third round with sweep of Jim Hill Published 11:57 am Friday, May 5, 2023

Lafayette baseball took care of business in their second-round series against Jim Hill this week, defeating the Tigers 10-0 in game one on Tuesday before clinching the series with a 7-2 victory on the road Thursday.

The Commodores, who outscored region opponents 110-21 this season, continued their hot hitting at the dish as they registered seven extra-base hits and racked up 13 RBIs in the pair of victories.

Senior Everett Thompson led the way with four hits in the series, including three in game one as he recorded a pair of doubles and came around to score three times from his leadoff spot in the run-rule victory.

Junior Houston Morgan and senior Slayden Mooneyham also had multi-hit games for the Commodores Tuesday, combining to go 4-for-6 with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored.

Mooneyham also delivered a clutch two-run triple in game two on Thursday, but it was senior Carter Newman who stole the show as he went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs in the series clincher.

“We feel pretty good with the top end [of the lineup] with guys that have been there, guys that won jobs and have had good years,” said head coach John Walker. “But we still have a slew of guys down in the order that — we’re just looking for the guy that’s gonna be hot or the guy that performs in practice and is gonna give you something down in the order to either spin it around or get on base for the guys that are swinging it well.”

The Commodores will face off against the winner of Saturday’s matchup between Saltillo and Neshoba Central next week as they try to reach the state championship series for the first time since 2019.