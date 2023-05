Vacant house burns on 6E Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Lafayette County 911 received a call Sunday at 3:50 p.m. reporting a structure on fire at 425A Hwy 6 East.

Lafayette County Fire Department responded to find an unoccupied house on fire.

Fire department found 100 percent of the structure on fire when they arrived and prevented the fire from spreading. The unit remained on the scene until 6:45 p.m.