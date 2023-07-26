Primary Candidate: LaVera “Deede” Hodges Published 10:15 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Candidate: LaVera “Deede” Hodges

Party Affiliation: Democratic

Office Seeking: Coroner

Why are you running for office?

Because a position that has been held for nearly 15 years by one who is duly qualified, needs to be continued in the same professional, caring, and compassionate manner. I’m that person. Totally qualified, compassionate, and professional.

What is your background?

Over 48 years in death care, loving and consoling families. Have worked in death care with every elected coroner. Licensed mortician. And I was with my father on death calls before we had coroners.

What makes you different from the other candidate or candidates in the race?

I know the business, I know about death, and death certificates and I would be fair. I would make sure every effort is used in determining the legal cause of death.

What would be your top priority if you were elected, or re-elected?

Ensuring families that just because I’m coroner, doesn’t mean that I don’t grieve along with them. Pronouncement of death, investigating the cause of death, and signing death certificates is the technical part. Care, compassion and fairness while doing the job is theory.

.