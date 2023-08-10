Ole Miss to Host 2nd Annual Family Business Symposium Published 10:08 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

OXFORD, MS – Business leaders, family business owners, and their employees can now secure their spots for the 2nd annual It’s All Relative Family Business Symposium. Slated for September 14-15 at the Sheraton Flowood Refuge Hotel & Conference Center, the event is a platform to discuss the longevity of family-owned businesses.

Strategies for Long-Term Business Success

Organized by The University of Mississippi’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), participants will meet to tackle challenges and brainstorm solutions. With a spectrum of industries in attendance, attendees will gain insights into ensuring their businesses thrive for generations.

“It is going to be an amazing time to learn and to fellowship with family businesses,” remarked Dr. Clay Dibrell, Co-Director of the CIE. This sentiment echoes the success of the symposium’s inaugural event in Oxford.

Insights from Influential Business Leaders

The symposium boasts a lineup of influential speakers. Hu Meena, Chairman and CEO of C Spire, will kick off, sharing his experiences leading a successful family business. Closing the event will be Dr. Justin Craig of Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, focusing on the continuity of family business success.

For those interested in securing the early bird offer, registrations are open on olemisscie.com/family-business-23 through August 18. For any other information or registration queries, contact ciefb@bus.olemiss.edu.

About the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE)

The CIE at The University of Mississippi focuses on teaching students about entrepreneurship. The center gives students the tools to start successful businesses through quality education, service, and research. The goal is to help them create companies that offer valuable products, services, and jobs.