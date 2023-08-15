UM incoming Honors freshman Norah Bruce receives prestigious scholarship Published 7:32 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Norah Bruce of Oxford received the Bill and Melanie Roper Scholarship, which will provide $10,000 annually toward her education at the University of Mississippi.

Bruce is one of 18 incoming freshmen accepted into UM’s Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College as recipients of some of the most bountiful scholarships at the university.

“All of our students in the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College boast outstanding records of academic excellence, public service and leadership,” said Ethel Scurlock, dean of the Honors College. “To earn our scholarships, students must distinguish themselves among a highly competitive group of applicants.

Email newsletter signup

“Our committee was especially impressed with the credentials of this incoming class. We expect our scholarship students to excel in their academic programs, meaningfully engage in our honors community, and ultimately become leaders in their professions and in the communities where they live.”

Bruce, a biology major who hopes to be a wildlife biologist, said she appreciates UM biology professor Jason Hoeksema for involving her in the local birding and naturalist community.

“Professor Hoeksema’s inclusiveness and eagerness to share has made all the difference in my future,” she said. “When I look back on the past few years, he is the individual who comes to mind who has had the singular biggest impact on me.”

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities – Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action.

Recognized among the nation’s most beautiful, Ole Miss’ main Oxford campus is routinely acknowledged as one of the country’s best college towns.