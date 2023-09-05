Lafayette High School mourns loss of counselor Brandy Baker Published 4:24 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

OXFORD, MS — The Lafayette County School District and local community are grappling with the sudden loss of Brandy Michelle Baker, 46, a vital force at Lafayette High School. Baker, a ninth- and tenth-grade student counselor, passed away on September 1, 2023, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN.

School District Responds

Reacting to the news, the Lafayette County School District released this statement, “With great sadness, we announce the passing of our dearest friend and colleague, Mrs. Brandy Baker. She was a ray of sunshine for our school and a champion for our students.”

More Than a Counselor

Brandy Baker was a National Board-Certified School Counselor and a Licensed Professional Counselor. Born in Dallas, TX, she graduated from Water Valley High School in 1995 before attending Northeast Community College. There, she was a member of the Tiger Dance team. She later earned her Bachelor of Psychology and Master of Counseling in Education from Delta State University, becoming a member of Phi Mu sorority during her studies.

Family and Community Involvement

Beyond her professional life, Baker was known for her passionate involvement in her children’s lives, often seen at school events and sporting activities. She was also an active member of the First Baptist Church in Water Valley.

Upcoming Services

A public visitation will occur from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, at Seven Oaks Funeral Home in Water Valley. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Dr. Randy Bain and Dr. Glenn Kitchens. A private interment for family members will occur afterward.

Remembering Brandy Baker

She leaves behind her husband, Allen Boren Baker; children Madeline Michelle Vollbracht, John Slade Vollbracht, and Nicole Davis; her mother, Angela Thorn; and brothers Josh and Jerrod Thomas. She also leaves a grandson, Baker Davis. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gaston, and Madeline Slade.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to First Baptist Church of Water Valley, MS, as requested by the family. For more visit Brandy Baker’s Memorial Page