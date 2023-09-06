One in Critical Condition Following Retaining Wall Collapse in Oxford Published 12:29 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

A Tuesday retaining wall collapse has left one person in critical condition, according to the Oxford Fire Department (OFD). The incident occurred at 5:08 p.m. at 601 Commerce Parkway.

Beau Moore, Lafayette County Public Information Officer, was notified of the incident around 5:13 p.m. The OFD’s Engine 3 was the first to arrive on the scene, extricating the critically injured victim by approximately 8:22 p.m.

EMS immediately transported the individual, who remains in critical condition. The response effort involved 23 firefighters from multiple OFD units, including FD1, FD2, FD4, Battalion 1, Engine 3, Truck 2, Truck 4, and Rescue 4. The Lafayette County Fire Department, Oxford Police Department, Baptist Ambulance, and Hospital Wings provided additional assistance.

A witness who requested to remain unnamed for privacy concerns said he was unsure what might have caused the collapse and mentioned ongoing construction in the area. The witness reported seeing at least two men at the site when the wall gave way; one was the critically injured victim, while the other appeared uninjured.

The Oxford Building Department stated that no active construction permits exist for where the collapse occurred, and the cause remains undetermined.

This is a developing story. Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.