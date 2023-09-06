Property Transfers Published 11:00 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Property transfers between Aug. 21-25, 2023, as recorded with the Lafayette Chancery Clerk:

Robert and Amy Cheney to Zackery McPhail, A parcel of land situated in Section 17, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Leanna Reynolds and Tucker Hood to Chelsea Wolf, Lot 6 of The Villages of Oxford Subdivision.

Email newsletter signup

Stephen and Erin Richardson to Oxford RGM, LLC, Unit 903, Augusta Place Condominiums.

Zachary Boone, et al. to Charles and Stephanie Shamburger, Unit 125 of Oxford Square Townhomes.

Forest Hill Development, LLC to Katrina and Wesley Flanigan, 658 Centerpointe Cove.

Jacob Stewart to Claire Stewart, A fraction of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Irma Mae Jenkins, et al. to Greg Varner, 8 acres in Section 4, Township 10, Range 4.

Anita Wallace and the Wallace Revocable Living Trust to David and Heard Critchlow, Unit 4 of Southern Place Condominiums.

Stillwater Oxford, LLC to John and Wendy Landry, Unit 58 of Stillwater Oxford Condominiums.

Lisa and Brian Stewart to Clyde and Tanya Bryant, Unit 703, Calton Hill Condominiums.

514 Jackson, LLC to William Fountain, IV, Unit 310, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Michael Gossett to J. Laine Construction, LLC, Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

514 Jackson, LLC to Jonathan Hammett and Buford Tubbs, IV, Unit 314, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Charles and Jennifer Henry to Aaron and Allison Graham, Fraction of Lot 50, Stone Subdivision.

David and Alisa Pittman to David Pittman, Unit 46, Provence Park Condominiums.

Gary and Katherine Nash to Anita Wallace, Lot 35 of The Preserve Subdivision.

Antonio Barksdale, et al. to Antonio Barksdale, Northeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Ryker Chason to Robert Harper, Lot 47, Pebble Creek Subdivision.

Gilbert and Shirley Varner to Teresa Hewlett, A fraction of Section 6, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Gilbert and Shirley Varner to John and Angie Trott, A fraction of Section 6, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Winferd Medlock to Mary Medlock, Unit 63, Stillwater Oxford Condominiums.

Thomas and E. Murray Avent to SDP MS Oxford 2, LLC, Lot 14, Oxford Commons, PUD, Phase I, Tract C.

Regina Hamilton to James and Felisha Dawn Rauls, Lot 18, Briarwood Subdivision.

Joyce Haskins to Timothy Haskins, A fraction of Sections 17 and 18, all in Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

Peggy Cobb to Brian Clanton, Lot 21 of The Lakes Subdivision.

Triple M, LLC to Gregory and Susan Ratliff, Unit 106, Fleur de Lis Condominiums.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Michael and Angela D’Orazio, Unit 1113 of The Crossing at Oxford Commons.

Jimmy Lee Marquis to John Marquis, Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Maudie Howell to Clarence and Laura Howell, A part of Section 30, Township 6 South, Range 4 West, and part of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Emily McDougal to Joseph Climer, A 0.6-acre tract in Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 3 West.

Anthony Addington and Lynda Addington Family Trust to Elvis as Sarah Brandon, Lot 20, Wellsgate Subdivision.

Carol Briggs to Shady Creek Properties, LLC, Lot 30 of Hoka Hills Subdivision.

Adelaide Place Development Group, LLC to Ivan Spinner, et al., Common area of Adelaide Place Subdivision.

Mark Cagle and Jonell McGivern to Chase and Meagan Campos, Lot 126, Woodland Hills Estates Subdivision.

Jean Havens to GCN MS, LLC, Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

The Estate of Kateland Barr to April Vaughn, Lot 25 of Twelve Oaks Subdivision.

Christopher Beard, et al. to Molly and Jim McNeely, Northeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Christopher Christian to Megan Craven, Lot 32 of Shiloh Place Subdivision.

Rossum Construction, LLC to Randy Hutto, North Half of Section 24, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Augustine Properties, LLC to Joseph and Kyndra Newbrough, Unit 24, 200 Washington Avenue Condominiums.

John and Stephanie Stevens to Dusty and Lacy Rhoads, Unit 4 of Library Court Condominiums.

Southern Developers Group, LLC to James and Anna Mann, Lot 103, The Grove at Grand Oaks.

Cathy Story to Gary Simpson, Part of Section 31, Township 6 South, Range 4 West.