Lafayette, Itawamba football gallery

Lafayette's Dee Gipson (1) breaks a tackle after a catch during the first half against the Itawamba Agricultural in Fulton, Miss., on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Petre Thomas)
Lafayette's Marttrell Wilbourne (10) reacts after a fumble recovery during the first quarter against the Itawamba Agricultural in Fulton, Miss., on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Petre Thomas)
Lafayette's Makyi Reed Jones (4) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Itawamba Agricultural in Fulton, Miss., on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Petre Thomas)
Lafayette's Makyi Reed Jones (4) catches a pass for touchdown during the second quarter against the Itawamba Agricultural in Fulton, Miss., on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Petre Thomas)
Lafayette's Lawson Fortner (8) follows a block by JP Swain (68) for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Itawamba Agricultural in Fulton, Miss., on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Petre Thomas)