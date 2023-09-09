Where to watch Ole Miss vs Tulane on TV today

For those not heading to New Orleans for today’s game, there are more options this week for watching Ole Miss football on TV than last week. The game kicks off at 2:30 and is on ESPN2, FUBO subscription streaming service and Sling subscription streaming service.

Ole Miss’s record is one win against Mercer 72-7. Tulane’s record  is 2-0 with decisive wins against University of Massachusetts 42-10 and Alcorn State 52-0.

