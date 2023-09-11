MSU Hiring Childcare Professionals Statewide Published 4:20 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

By Susan Collins-Smith

MSU Extension Service

RAYMOND, Miss. — Individuals interested in working with young children and families are encouraged to apply for job openings with the Mississippi State University Extension Service.

Mississippi Child Care Resource and Referral at MSU Extension is hiring program associates and office associates in several counties statewide.

MSCCRR employees work throughout the state to build a stronger support network for children and provide early childhood resources, referrals, family engagement activities, and more.

Duties include:

• Greeting and directing visitors and answering questions;

• Ordering, stocking, and distributing training and office supplies;

• Organizing, cataloging, and maintaining educational learning materials and resources; and

• Scheduling, coordinating, and planning a monthly community event to share a fun and educational experience.

Team members are employees of the MSU Extension Service. Employee benefits include health insurance, tuition remission, life insurance, Public Employees’ Retirement System of Mississippi retirement plan, dental and vision insurance, and paid personal and medical leave.

For more detailed information about openings and to apply, visit MSU’s job website at https://explore.msujobs. msstate.edu.

MSU is an equal-opportunity institution. Discrimination in university employment, programs, or activities based on race, color, ethnicity, sex, pregnancy, religion, national origin, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, status as a U.S. veteran, or any other status protected by applicable law is prohibited. For disability accommodation or other information, contact Sarah Moody at 662-325-7839 or sjc211@msstate.edu.