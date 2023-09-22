David Lee Swims Jr. Convicted of Second-Degree Murder Published 3:19 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

On Thursday, David Lee Swims Jr. was found guilty of the second-degree murder of his wife, Anteeatta “Tee” Archie Swims. The jury reached their decision after three hours of deliberation. After the verdict, Swims, who had been on bond for the previous two years, was taken into the custody of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Tee, a South Panola School District staff member, was found dead in her home in The Lakes on June 11, 2021. Swims was with her remains for over two days before alerting the police.

Mitchell Driskell, Swims’ defense attorney, emphasized his client’s limited mobility due to being wheelchair-bound, suggesting it impacted his ability to escape the situation.

Email newsletter signup

In Mississippi, those convicted of second-degree murder face 20 to 40 years in prison. Sentencing will be decided in October.