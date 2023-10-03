Oxford’s New Rules for Golf Carts and Low-Speed Vehicles Published 9:37 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

In a unanimous decision during their meeting tonight, the Oxford Board of Aldermen has approved a significant ordinance to regulate the use of golf carts and low-speed vehicles on city streets. This move underscores the city’s proactive approach to adapting regulations in response to changing transportation dynamics while prioritizing public safety.

Revised Definitions and Classifications

The newly approved ordinance changes the city’s existing traffic regulations. Notably, it removes “Golf cart” from the City of Oxford’s Code of Ordinances’ definitions section. Instead, the ordinance introduces more precise classifications for these vehicles. Type I Golf Carts are now named recreational vehicles equipped with safety features, while Type II Golf Carts are meant exclusively for use on golf courses. Additionally, the ordinance defines Low-speed vehicles as four-wheeled vehicles with top speeds ranging between 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Operational Guidelines

Regarding operational guidelines, Type I Golf Carts and Low-speed vehicles are allowed on city streets with speed limits of less than 30 miles per hour. In contrast, Type II Golf Carts face stricter operational limitations, restricted to specific residential zones and times of the day.

Licensing and Registration Requirements

Individuals must possess a valid driver’s license and adhere to manufacturer-specified seating capacities to use these vehicles within Oxford’s city limits. Moreover, mandatory registration with the City of Oxford Police Department is required for all Type I Golf Carts and Low-speed vehicles, accompanied by a $50.00 registration fee.

Designated Areas for Type II Golf Cart Operations

The city has released a comprehensive list of streets where Type II Golf Carts are permitted to operate, including Rosemont, Augusta Drive, Grand Oaks Boulevard, and Majestic Oaks Drive, within the Grand Oaks Planned Unit Development (PUD) and the Grove at Grand Oaks subdivisions. This list will be maintained by the Chief of Police and officially recorded by the City Clerk.

Safety Measures and Penalties

Safety is still a top priority in this ordinance. The city has meticulously addressed potential safety concerns associated with golf carts and low-speed vehicles on public roads. Violators of this ordinance may face penalties, including fines of up to $1,000.00 or a jail term of up to 90 days.

Significance of the Ordinance Update

The Oxford Board of Aldermen’s unanimous approval of this ordinance represents a significant update to the city’s transportation regulations aimed at enhancing public safety.

Read the ordinance in detail here and read the list of streets here (both open in a new window)