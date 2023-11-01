Delta legend plans move to Plein Air Published 7:25 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Lusco’s, a legendary Delta dining experience, has announced that its tradition of unique dining will continue in the Plein Air neighborhood in Taylor.

The sixth generation of the Lusco family, Thomas Long and Team Lusco’s will be working with Karen and Andy Pinkston to open the doors in Greenwood for a very limited run to enjoy the unique Lusco’s experience in its historic location.

“We looked at locations all over north Mississippi, but we kept coming back to Plein Air. The blend of old and new in the neighborhood fits seamlessly with our plan to move most of the interior of the current building to its new home. They were open and inviting from the start, and their focus on community made it an easy decision in the end.” said the team at Lusco’s.

Email newsletter signup

“Obviously, we are thrilled about welcoming an iconic brand and restaurant like Lusco’s to Plein Air,” said developer Campbell McCool. “Everyone knows the name Lusco’s and we were honored that they would choose to locate their new restaurant in our neighborhood.”

Plein Air is a traditional neighborhood development located in Taylor. Founded in 2005, when fully built out Plein Air will have upwards of 200 homes, plus a vibrant 7-acre commercial district featuring restaurants, retail, professional offices and loft spaces.