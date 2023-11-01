Mike Roberts
Published 9:21 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023
BACKGROUND
- Lifelong resident of Lafayette County
- Son of Hon. Ed Roberts and Celia Roberts
- Married to Ashley Roberts
- Two children, Emma Hayes and Max
EDUCATION
- Lafayette HS Honor Graduate & Hall of Fame
- University of Mississippi, Business Admin/Accounting
- Mississippi College, Criminal Justice/Business
COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT AND SERVICE
- 12 years Lafayette County Supervisor
- Current Board President
- EDF Board Member
- Three Rivers PPD Executive Committee Chairman
- Three Rivers PPD Board of Directors
- Owner of Roberts Insurance Agency
- Licensed L&H agent for over 20 years
- NAHU Member
- Avid outdoorsman