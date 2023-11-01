Mike Roberts

Published 9:21 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

By Staff Report

BACKGROUND

  • Lifelong resident of Lafayette County
  • Son of Hon. Ed Roberts and Celia Roberts
  • Married to Ashley Roberts
  • Two children, Emma Hayes and Max

EDUCATION

  • Lafayette HS Honor Graduate & Hall of Fame
  • University of Mississippi, Business Admin/Accounting
  • Mississippi College, Criminal Justice/Business

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT AND SERVICE

  • 12 years Lafayette County Supervisor
  • Current Board President
  • EDF Board Member
  • Three Rivers PPD Executive Committee Chairman
  • Three Rivers PPD Board of Directors
  • Owner of Roberts Insurance Agency
  • Licensed L&H agent for over 20 years
  • NAHU Member
  • Avid outdoorsman

Shelia Busby Kelly (R)

