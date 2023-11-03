Paris Methodist yard sale Saturday

Published 9:06 am Friday, November 3, 2023

By Staff Report

Paris Independent Methodist Church is sponsoring a large yard and bake sale at the Paris Fire Department Saturday, Nov. 4.

There will be a wide variety of items in the sale and the proceeds will be used for repairs at the church.

A short drive to Paris Fire Department, 31 County Road 428, may yield a perfect find and will assuredly help the congregants and supporters of Paris Independent Methodist fund the needed repairs.

