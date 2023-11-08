Ole Miss celebrates 175th anniversary

Kristina Tullgren, center, leads the singing of the Alma Mater as Chancellor Glenn Boyce, left, and Provost Noel Wilkin look on during The University of Mississippi 175th Anniversary celebration outside the Lyceum in Oxford, Miss., on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Mississippi’s flagship university opened its doors on Nov. 6, 1848, with four faculty members and 80 students. (©Bruce Newman)
Dr. Barbara Howard poses with a background during The University of Mississippi 175th Anniversary celebration outside the Lyceum in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, November 6, 2023. Mississippi’s flagship university opened its doors on Nov. 6, 1848, with four faculty members and 80 students. (©Bruce Newman)
Donna Strum, left, dean of the School of Pharmacy, and Kristie Willett pose with a background during The University of Mississippi 175th Anniversary celebration outside the Lyceum in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Mississippi’s flagship university opened its doors on Nov. 6, 1848, with four faculty members and 80 students. (©Bruce Newman)
Chancellor Glenn Boyce speaks during The University of Mississippi 175th Anniversary celebration outside the Lyceum in Oxford, Miss., on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Mississippi’s flagship university opened its doors on Nov. 6, 1848, with four faculty members and 80 students. (©Bruce Newman)
Rebecca Phillips cuts a cake during The University of Mississippi 175th Anniversary celebration outside the Lyceum in Oxford, Miss., on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Mississippi’s flagship university opened its doors on Nov. 6, 1848, with four faculty members and 80 students. (©Bruce Newman)
Katie McKee speaks on the university’s past, present and future and its role in the state, region and nation during The University of Mississippi 175th Anniversary celebration outside the Lyceum in Oxford, Miss., on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Mississippi’s flagship university opened its doors on Nov. 6, 1848, with four faculty members and 80 students. (©Bruce Newman)