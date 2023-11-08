OPD collects nearly 200 pounds of medications

Published 7:40 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Jimmy Durham

Shelby Hernandez (left) and Julia Allen (right), Data Analysts at the Oxford Police Department, during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 28. Photo courtesy of Oxford Police Department.
National Drug Take Back Day yields pounds of unneeded prescription drugs

The Oxford Police Department (OPD) hosted a collection site for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 28 at its station on Molly Barr Road. The event saw a total of 182 pounds of prescription medications collected and then turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for proper disposal.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a bi-annual initiative organized by the DEA, held on the last Saturdays of April and October across the country. It aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while educating the public about the potential for misuse of medications.

Shelby Hernandez with the OPD shared the initiative’s goals: “The National Drug Take Back aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while educating the public about potential abuse of medications.”

This year’s collection at the OPD saw a decrease compared to the previous year, where 245 pounds of medications were collected.

In the most recent nationwide event held in April 2023, 663,725 pounds (332 tons) of prescription drugs were collected with the involvement of 4,497 law enforcement entities and 4,955 collection sites across the country. The cumulative weight of prescription drugs collected through this initiative over the years stands at 17,300,454 pounds (8,650 tons).

