OPD collects nearly 200 pounds of medications

National Drug Take Back Day yields pounds of unneeded prescription drugs

The Oxford Police Department (OPD) hosted a collection site for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 28 at its station on Molly Barr Road. The event saw a total of 182 pounds of prescription medications collected and then turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for proper disposal.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a bi-annual initiative organized by the DEA, held on the last Saturdays of April and October across the country. It aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while educating the public about the potential for misuse of medications.

This year’s collection at the OPD saw a decrease compared to the previous year, where 245 pounds of medications were collected.

In the most recent nationwide event held in April 2023, 663,725 pounds (332 tons) of prescription drugs were collected with the involvement of 4,497 law enforcement entities and 4,955 collection sites across the country. The cumulative weight of prescription drugs collected through this initiative over the years stands at 17,300,454 pounds (8,650 tons).