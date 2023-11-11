Lafayette Elementary School hosts Veterans Day parade

Published 12:56 pm Saturday, November 11, 2023

By Jimmy Durham

Lafayette Elementary honors military service with an indoor Veterans Day parade, shifting from outdoor plans due to rain, engaging students.
Photo by Lilly Dawson for CMG

Lafayette Elementary School celebrated Veterans Day with a unique indoor parade on Nov. 10, honoring both past and present military service members. Originally scheduled as an outdoor event, the parade was shifted to the school’s hallways due to rain.

Students lined the corridors, creating a vibrant pathway for the procession of veterans and active-duty military personnel. This walking parade offered the students an opportunity to personally thank these heroes for their service, cheering and expressing gratitude as they passed by.

The event served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by military members. Veterans Day, observed annually on Nov. 11, is a federal holiday in the United States honoring military veterans. It coincides with other holidays including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, celebrated in other countries to mark the anniversary of the end of World War I. The U.S. holiday was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 to recognize veterans of all wars, emphasizing a focus on thanking living veterans for their service and dedication to the country.

