Boggs joins Codaray Construction Published 8:20 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Codaray Construction has announced that Chris Boggs has joined the company as superintendent and will work in Codaray’s Ridgeland office.

Boggs will provide on-site coordination and supervision for all phases of the construction project, as well as making safety a priority on the project site.

He has worked in the construction industry for over 20 years after attending Bossier Parish Community College. Boggs is a native of Louisiana, and now resides in Oxford.

“Chris is a great addition to our team,” said Matt Pace, president, Codaray Construction. “Our company focuses on giving our clients peace of mind, not just building facilities. Chris will hit the ground running by managing the construction of the new UM Northwest Mechanical Plant in Oxford.”

